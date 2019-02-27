Police investigating after vehicle is stolen from Breckenridge Hills auto shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, MO - Police are investigating after a couple said their car was stolen from an auto shop where it was being repaired. Dustin and Christina Dodson said the car was being repaired at Bert's Auto Services on Woodson Road.

The couple said they dropped the vehicle off at the shop for repairs on Sunday at 9 p.m. They told Fox 2 a part wasn't in yet for the repair on Monday so the vehicle remained in the shop parking lot. When they learned the part was still not in they said they wanted to pick the vehicle up to have it for the evening before dropping it off the next day when the part arrived. They said that's when they were told by the owner the vehicle was not there. According to Breckenridge Police, the owner told the two they should contact the police.

The owner said the vehicle, which is a 2009 Dodge Journey SXT, is worth around $5,000. It has Missouri plates and license plate number "YHON9P." They said it has a sticker on the back window that says, "In loving memory of my dad Butch Matlock."

Police said the couple walked straight to the police department to fill out a police report and said it's an active stolen vehicle investigation. Police said they are waiting to receive surveillance video from nearby businesses.

If you have information about the vehicle contact Breckenridge Hills Police.