Officer killed in Highway 367 crash was Roxana native

ROXANA, Ill. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed a 58-year-old St. Louis police officer was killed Tuesday evening in a collision on Highway 367.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. just north of Jamestown Way in north St. Louis County. State police released information indicating George Boggs, who was off-duty at the time, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of the divided highway.

Boggs struck another vehicle and his car flipped. He died at the scene. The driver in the other vehicle did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said there were no signs that Boggs had been drinking. Toxicology tests were pending.

Officer Boggs lived in a Roxanna, Illinois neighborhood.

“Really super nice guy he really was. Darn, I didn’t know that was him,” said Peggy Cunningham, Boggs’ neighbor.

Judy Loyd, the widow to Roxanna’s former police chief, lived on the same street as Boggs and said she enjoyed talking with him about police and crimes stories.

“He never complained about his job,” she said. “He wanted to be a policeman it was in his heart.”

Cunningham said what happened to Officer Boggs nearly happened to her in the same place.

“I’ve been over there in that section and almost went the wrong way,” she said. “…It can be very (confusing) especially after dark.”

Boggs had been on a member of the St. Louis city police force for more than 20 years. Loyd said the community has lost a good person.

“I’m not sure they realize what they lost. I’m so sad it was George,” she said.

Officer Boggs is survived by his wife, Cindy, and their daughter, Leslie.