ST. LOUIS - An off-duty St. Louis police officer died Tuesday night in a wrong-way crash on Highway 367.

The crash happened around 7:00 p.m. near the Jamestown exit in north St. Louis County.

According to authorities, the officer was traveling north in the southbound lanes when he crashed into another vehicle. The officer's vehicle went off the highway, overturned, and landed back on the road.

The officer, identified as 58-year-old George Boggs, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The second driver, a 23-year-old man, was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.