Family, friends and Harley-Davidson help Russian Priest to get back on the road

HOUSE SPRINGS, MO - A Harley riding priest is back on two wheels thanks to the support of the community after his motorcycle was stolen.

Harley-Davidsons may come in all shades and styles but Father Michael says his new motorcycle shows his faith in the kindness of humanity.

“It’s so beautiful,’ says Father Michael.

The 2003 ultra classic is the silver lining for Father Michael after his old motorcycle was stolen from his church earlier this month, but it didn’t rob him of his faith in others.

“He [God] knows about our problems and he does good things for us," he says.

"I know he’s told me he wants to say thanks. Sometimes words aren’t enough for that sort of thing especially when there’s a little bit of a language barrier,” said Darren Johnson, friend.

Parishioners, friends, and family from both here in the U.S. and from his home in Russia raised more than $1,300 to get Father Michael back on two wheels. Doc's Harley-Davidson also cut him a good deal within his budget.

“He went for a test drive and he was just smiling ear to ear that whole test ride and he’s like I love this bike," says Phillip Bruno, floor manager.

Father Michael says he feels closer to God out on the road and he wants to share that with others.

“I wanted to explain that to bikers. If you’ll find freedom, you've found God because God is freedom.”

A message he can once again make mobile thanks to the kindness of others.