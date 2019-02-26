U.S. Flag hangs in locker of De Soto Firefighter on deployment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DE SOTO, Mo. - The De Soto Fire Department is honoring one of their own by hanging a United States Flag in his locker until he returns from his deployment. The fire department shared a photo of the flag hanging from the locker of Brett Lehmann on Tuesday, and it quickly gained hundreds of 'likes' and 'shares.' Lehmann's girlfriend said he works as a firefighter not only with the De Soto Fire Department but in the Army.

In the post, Chief Maupin wrote, "For Brett Lehmann, who is on deployment. It will remain on his gear rack until he comes home safe."

Dozens of people left comments on the photo thanking Lehmann for his service and telling him they look forward to his safe return home.