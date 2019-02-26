× Texans solidly against Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency

President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration to build his border wall will affect Texas more than any other state, and the residents of the Lone Star State are soundly against his decision to use those powers.

Three in five Texas voters disapprove of Trump using his emergency executive powers to fund a wall, according to a poll by Quinnipiac University released Tuesday. That includes 22% of Republicans, 63% of independents and a whopping 99% of Democrats.

A little more than half of voters said they don’t think undocumented immigrants crossing the border with Mexico into the US is a national emergency. Overall, Texans are split on their support for Trump’s wall — 48% support building a wall along the border with Mexico and 48% oppose it.

The House passed a resolution to overturn Trump’s national emergency declaration Tuesday evening by 245-182. The Senate will be required by law to hold a vote on the resolution within 18 days following passage in the House.

Texas has the largest amount of land without fencing or any other type of barrier of the four states along the US-Mexico border.

In order to build Trump’s wall, private land could be seized by the government, and that’s something that’s not taken lightly by Texans.

About two-thirds of registered voters oppose the federal government taking private property in order to build a wall, including a plurality in most groups except Republicans, white men and whites without college degrees.

Trump has a slightly negative approval rating in Texas, a state he won by about 9 points in 2016. Forty-seven percent approve of the job he’s doing as President and 50% disapprove.

A majority of voters in Texas, 52%, agree with Trump that undocumented immigrants, drugs and gang members crossing the border to the US constitutes an “invasion” but disagree with him on how to fix it.

Fifty-four percent and 57% said that a wall would not significantly decrease illegal drugs or violent crime in the US, respectively.

Texans are also split on whether a wall along the border with Mexico is consistent with American values — 47% said it is and 45% said it isn’t. The split mostly broke down on partisan lines – 83% of Republicans said it was, while 85% of Democrats said it wasn’t, which is a pretty typical partisan split.

In a national poll by Quinnipiac, 52% of respondents said it was against American values.

Finally, two-thirds of Texas voters said immigrants from other cultures mainly have a positive impact on American society. A majority also supported allowing undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children to remain in the US and apply for citizenship, 71%.

The Quinnipiac poll was conducted February 20-25 among 1,222 Texas voters reached via landline or cell phone. Results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

By Grace Sparks, CNN