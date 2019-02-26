Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
State police: Driver with medical condition travels wrong-way on I-55

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol successfully stopped a vehicle Tuesday that was going the wrong way on Interstate 55.

According to Cpl. Justin Wheetley, an MSHP spokesman, state police observed a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-55 near Cape Girardeau.

State police used spike strips to flatten all four of the vehicle’s tires and the car eventually came to a halt.

Authorities determined the driver, an elderly man, had an undisclosed medical issue that contributed to the incident.

