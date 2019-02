Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, MO – On Tuesday afternoon, O'Fallon, MO, police were called by a woman who had left a home after a domestic dispute at the Mark Twain Mobile Home Court, off I-70 near Bryan Road. She was unharmed.

Officers responded to the scene and saw a man with a weapon who went back into the home. Police have called in additional police units to help, including the St. Charles County Regional SWAT Team.

The St. Charles County Regional SWAT Team is currently assisting O'Fallon PD with an incident involving an armed subject in a trailer in the Mark Twain Trailer Park off Veterans Memorial Parkway. Please avoid the area. More info at https://t.co/i3vLbtwEzv pic.twitter.com/ej7vCf5E2G — SCCMOPD (@SCCMOPD) February 26, 2019