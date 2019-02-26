Pesticides in your alcohol? Study finds trace amounts of glyphosate in some beers, wines

A study conducted by a U.S. public interest research group found certain beers and wine contain trace amounts of glyphosate – a pesticide found in Roundup.

In a study of five wines and 15 beers, trace amounts of weed killer were found in all but one of them.

Brands like Coors Light, Miller Lite, Budweiser, Corona, Heineken, Guinness, Stella Artois and Samuel Adams were analyzed in this study.

Researchers said the levels of the pesticide aren’t necessarily dangerous, but are still concerning, given the potential health risks.

According to the World Health Organization, glyphosate can cause cancer, but the levels of the pesticide found in these drinks are below what the EPA considers a health risk.

A spokesperson for a national trade association called The Beer Institute said an adult could have 140 glasses of wine in a day and still not have ingested enough of the chemical to be considered a significant risk.