Maplewood apartment targeted by gunfire for second straight night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Residents are worried and police are stepping up patrols after shots were fired at a Maplewood apartment complex for the second night in a row.

Police found 17 9mm casings after bullets were fired at the apartment on Commonwealth Avenue at around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Late Monday, police returned to the scene and placed evidence markers identifying more than 40 shell casings. Police say some were from a 9mm while others were likely from an AR-15 rifle.

Police say a woman and her two daughters, ages 16 and 21, lived in the targeted unit. They weren’t home when the first shooting happened and moved out of the unit before the second.

In both instances, bullets went through the targeted unit and into other occupied apartments. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in either shooting.