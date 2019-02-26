Family of murdered pizza delivery driver, still seeks justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – It’s been more than 7 months since Imo’s Pizza driver David Matthews was shot and killed in south St. Louis while making a delivery. Police have not identified any suspects in his murder.

According to a spokesman with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Matthews was delivering a pizza in the 3900 block of Potomac just after 11:50 p.m. on July 4, 2018. He had just delivered his pizza and was returning to his vehicle when he was attacked.

“I believe it was a carjacking,” said Maria Knight, David's sister. “Someone was trying to take his car.”

A witness heard a scuffle and called the police. When they arrived, Matthews was sitting in his car, shot twice in the back. He had fought off the attack and was returning to his car when he was shot.

Matthews was 31.

“I still can’t accept that he's gone,” said Tricia McDonald, David's mother. “I still wait for him to come home.”

McDonald said her son was happy, always smiling, and loved music. Since his murder, she got a tattoo of his initials in the font of his favorite band – Metallica.

“Yeah, I’m frustrated. But then again, I also get it. If police don’t have what they need to catch the guy, what can we do?” Knight said.

There’s a $43,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction of the shooter.

“I want to know who did it. I want him punished. I want him to know what he did,” McDonald said.

From the information the family has received from police and using their own common sense, they believe there was an attempted carjacking but David fought the suspect off only to lose his life.

“I feel like somebody knows something,” Knight said. “I don’t feel like you can keep that kind of information to yourself. I know somebody knows something and they're protecting a killer.”

The family is asking anyone with even the smallest information to call CrimeStoppers.

The Tower Grove South neighborhood where Matthews was shot had security cameras at the time but not one of them picked up images of the shooter police could use for identification.