EliteX 360 high school athlete injuries

ST. LOUIS – A new St. Louis company backed by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews is using technology to prevent injuries before they happen with youth athletes.

St. Louisan Shane Scott bought into EliteX 360 after watching his daughter suffer two ACL injuries.

“My daughter was a Division I soccer prospect. She had the chance to play collegiately but her dreams were crushed,” he said.

What is EliteX 360?

“We use revolutionary 3D technology to access movements, scientifically on specifically how kids move,” Scott said.

The 3D technology gives a 365-degree look inside the athlete as they move and identifies potential injuries by analyzing flawed movement patterns.

“When you see flaws, let’s say stability in the knee area. If there is a lack of stability there, we can put together a corrective action plan to fix the flaw or problem,” Scott said.

University City High School heard about the technology and wanted to protect their kids.

“I have seen results; it's interesting. Now we'll see how we can mesh that with our strength and agility coaches and our athletic trainer to prevent injuries before they start,” said David Matthew Brooks, University City High School athletic director.

Basketball coach Kelvin Lee said he’s all for the program.

“It’s something today in high school that there's not much emphasis on it. It's one reason I'm really high about this,” he said.

Three years prior to using the EliteX 360, the Sanford women’s soccer team had eight reported non-contact ACL tears.

“After using our program and some corrective exercise programs, in the following year they reduced injuries by over 60 percent plus had 100 percent reduction in ACLs,” Scott said.

The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, the New Orleans Saints, and the University of Alabama football team have all utilized the technology.

Testing an individual athlete cost about $125. Most high schools can't afford to test every athlete in school. Scott said parents are now paying to make sure their kids' sports future is protected.

For more information on the company or to get your kid tested, go to EliteX360.com.