17-year-old charged for carjacking in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 17-year-old for a suspected carjacking that took place over the weekend.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident occurred just before 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, February 24 in the 5200 block of Sir Bors Drive.

The victim told authorities an armed individual approached her and took her Chevy Camaro. The victim was not injured during the carjacking.

Prosecutors charged Marcel Abrams with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. He’s been jailed on a $100,000 bond.