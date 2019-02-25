Tools for teachers: Berkeley Teacher helps score free dental work for students, wins $500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A teacher from the Ferguson-Florissant School District has won $500 for her efforts in helping students both inside and outside the classroom.

Sarah Eastman teaches art at Berkeley Middle School in Berkeley, Mo., and was nominated for KPLR’s February Tools For Teachers award by Dale Hockenberry, the school’s head custodian. In his nomination, Hockenberry wrote how Eastman not only arranged the school’s art festival events but also helped students receive free dental work.

“She is always helping our students in the best way that she can,” he wrote. “She goes above and beyond the call of duty for our students, always.”

Both Eastman and Hockenberry joined KPLR 11 Friday, Feb. 22 so that Eastman could receive her $500 award from Weber Chevrolet.