Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

St. Charles County police looking for pair in truck theft

Posted 2:09 pm, February 25, 2019, by

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Investigators with the St. Charles County Police Department are asking for the public’s help in searching for two people who stole a pickup truck earlier this month.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the suspects were last seen February 9 on a surveillance video in the 4400 block of Highway 79.

The pair is believed to be responsible for the theft of a 1996 Ford F-250 with Missouri license plates 2YC349.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities or whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Anderson at 636-949-3000 (ext. 2523).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.