Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Precautionary boil advisory issued for parts of St. Charles County

Posted 4:09 pm, February 25, 2019, by

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri American Water issued a precautionary boil water advisory Monday for parts of Cottleville, O’Fallon, and Weldon Spring in St. Charles County.

Brian Russell, a spokesman for Missouri American Water, said the utility company attributed the boil advisory to a water main break and subsequent low-pressure event.

Approximately 1,500 residential and commercial customers have been affected.

Those customers will need to boil their water for approximately three minutes prior to consumption. Tap water is considered okay for washing and bathing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.