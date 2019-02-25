PICTURES: 2019 Annual Mardi Gras Purina Pet Parade part2

Thousands of costumed pets and animal lovers ventured outside for a brisk, sunny day as they gathered in Soulard for the Annual Mardi Gras Purina Pet Parade. Barclay, St. Louis Blues Service Dog in Training, lead off the parade along with Team Mascot and fan favorite, Louie. After the parade, dozens of Dachshunds (and a few Dachshund wannabes) competed in the ever popular and longest running (pun intended) Wiener Dog Race.
