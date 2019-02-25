Legendary rock band Chicago coming to the Fabulous Fox

Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Posted 10:07 am, February 25, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Chicago will play live at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Sunday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m.

The two-time Grammy winning band has released more than 20 albums since 1967 including their most recent “Chicago XXXVI: Now.” Chicago has toured with original band members Robert Lamb, Lee Loughnane, James Pankow, and Walt Parazaider for 52 consecutive years without missing a performance .

Tickets ranging from $50.50 to $130.50 go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10:00 a.m. They can purchased online at metrotix.com, by phone at (314) 534-1111, or in-person at the Fabulous Fox Box Office.

 

