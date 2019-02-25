Civilian Oversight Board recommends more transparency in officer involved shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Civilian Oversight Board met on Monday and announced a recommendation it’s making when it comes to officer-involved shootings that result in death. The recommendation is that the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department create some sort of timeline or share in some detail how those investigations are progressing. The Civilian Oversight Board was created approximately 3 years ago to help give the St. Louis public more confidence in their police department.

The C.O.B.’s Executive Director Nicolle Barton said the board has yet to receive any completed report involving officer-involved shootings that resulted in death even though there have been several since the board was formed. She signed a letter sent to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reading in part, “We strongly recommend that the SLMPD create some provision, perhaps a special order setting up a timetable for FIU (Force Investigative Unit) investigations.”

The Force Investigate Unit handles officer-involved shootings. Barton acknowledges there could be good reasons for the delays but believes establishing some sort of timeline or keeping communications open will help give the public more faith investigations are being completed.