UMSL Star Student: Jordan Caradine from Crossroads College Prep

ST. LOUIS - Jordan Caradine is a junior at Crossroads High School who plays basketball, soccer and baseball, all while taking AP courses and maintaining a 3.5 GPA! That’s why Jordan is our University of Missouri-St. Louis Star Student of the Month for February! Jordan wants to study aerospace engineering when he goes to college. Jordan excels at all three sports but said he prefers soccer the most since he’s played soccer since kindergarten. We asked how he is able to achieve success academically while doing athletics and he credits Crossroads College Prep for putting a strong emphasis on study periods and using his time wisely after school. Jordan’s mom Erika says he has always been a great kid, standing up for others and being a role model to his teammates and peers. Congratulations to Jordan Caradine!

If you would like to nominate a Junior or Senior student-athlete, click here.