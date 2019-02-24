Councilman Tim Fitch wants to restore funds cut from County Police budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - The You Paid For It Team talks to a former St. Louis County Police Chief turned county councilman trying to get millions of dollars restored to the police department budget.

Tim Fitch believes the St. Louis County Council should reverse its decision to slash $4.8 million from the police budget.

The majority of the council felt the county budget needed to be cut to maintain fiscal stability and said the police budget wasn't exempt. Fitch says public safety has a special place when it comes to spending.

Voters showed what they thought of police spending by passing Proposition P that gave more money to fund police.