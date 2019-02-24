Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Councilman Tim Fitch wants to restore funds cut from County Police budget

Posted 9:57 pm, February 24, 2019, by , Updated at 07:00PM, February 24, 2019

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - The You Paid For It Team talks to a former St. Louis County Police Chief turned county councilman trying to get millions of dollars restored to the police department budget.

Tim Fitch believes the St. Louis County Council should reverse its decision to slash $4.8 million from the police budget.

The majority of the council felt the county budget needed to be cut to maintain fiscal stability and said the police budget wasn't exempt.  Fitch says public safety has a special place when it comes to spending.

Voters showed what they thought of police spending by passing Proposition P that gave more money to fund police.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.