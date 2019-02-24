× 1 injured in string of weekend shootings

ST. LOUIS – Two shootings occurred between 10:00 p.m. on Saturday February 23 and 2:00 a.m. on Sunday February 24. All the victims are conscious and breathing.

The first occurred on the 4000 block of Union Boulevard where a man was shot in the shoulder at 10:01 p.m. He was taken to the local hospital.

The second involved two victims who were shot on the 5800 block of Cates Avenue at 1:55 a.m.

No further information about either shooting is available at this time. Check back for updates.