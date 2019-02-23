Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Two Audio Express stores abruptly close

Posted 10:04 am, February 23, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Two Audio Express stores, one in South County and one in Hazelwood closed abruptly, leaving customers confused and searching for answers.

The signs on the doors say that they are permanently closed for business as of Friday, and apologizes for the inconvenience. The sign on the Hazelwood building says though that there are no employees to operate the store.

The St. Louis Better Business Bureau site says the business had been operating for 21 years but was not BBB accredited, and had an 'F' rating with the Better Business Bureau. The BBB's website showed 17 complaints against Audio Express in the last three years.

There is still no word as to why the business closed.

