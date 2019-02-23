St. Charles Convention Center invites visitors for ‘Girls Day Out’ event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO - It was the ultimate 'Girl’s Day Out' weekend at the St. Charles Convention Center as it played host to the 32nd Annual Working Women’s Survival Show.

It’s an event that offered a little something for everyone with the idea of pampering yourself and your loved ones with various foods, fashion, shopping, entertainment, and fitness.

“If you are a mom or you’re working or both or you are juggling multiple and different aspects of your life, so you have to make sure that you are taking care of yourself," said Anna Zastera.

Kathy Woods of Godfrey said she has almost never missed a show in the past 31 years.

She and her daughter were seen getting their hands on beauty products that promised to provide benefits of a healthier look.

"We reconnect, we don’t get much time together and we do things as families but now my daughter and I get to do things together,” said Kathy Woods, mother.

Hundreds of vendors set up shop offering services ranging from beauty products to various types of foods and snacks, salon and spa services and even sports.

“It’s amazing to see the athleticism and the empowerment and the encouragement that we all show each other," said Alinna "LuxFurious" Prince with Arch Rival Roller Derby.

“In the 25 years I have been doing this, I have learned how to help women and pamper women because we don’t do enough for ourselves," said Annette Rogers with Aloette Skincare Cosmetics.

The event continues for one more day on Sunday, Feb. 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.