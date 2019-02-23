Pulse – Why the HPV vaccine recommendations have changed

Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Posted 8:00 pm, February 23, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — For years doctors have recommended everyone between the ages of nine and twenty-six get the HPV vaccine. However, now the recommendation has been expanded. If you are 45-years-old or younger, you are encouraged to get vaccinated. Find out why the recommendation changed and what that means for you and your family, especially your children. Also tonight, hear from Ilsa Tolu, an immigration attorney fighting to prevent her client, a St. Louis County wife and mother from being deported.

Guests:

  • Sarah Collier, Mom
  • Dr. Timothy Lackey, Pediatrician SSM Health Medical Group
  • Dr. Scott Lieberman, OB/GYN SSM Health Medical Group
  • Evita Tolu, Immigration Attorney
