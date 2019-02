Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- Every Saturday, the Highway 61 in Webster Groves is preparing for Mardi Gras.

There is a chance to enter a contest with weekly prizes and with the grand prize of a trip for two to New Orleans for the Voodoo Festival. Registration is every Saturday.

The drawing for the prize is on Fat Tuesday, March 2. If the winner is present, they will receive a $100 bonus Visa gift card.