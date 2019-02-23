Audio Express says closures do to employee shortage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Executives that shut down their two last auto electronic shops in Missouri say they had to close the stores due to an employee shortage.

The vice president of Audio Express John Link says their Missouri Regional Manager left his position for personal reasons after close to two decades and when he did some employees left too. Link says they wanted to keep both the Hazelwood and the Green Park stores open, but it seemed like they would be forced to consolidate.

He says that's when more employees decided to leave and then they had to close both stores.

"There was a couple of guys at the south county store that did stick around. They were still there but they were obviously very concerned. We just had to tell them, 'Look, we don’t have enough people here. If you have any vacation time, we’re going to take care of you and will pay you for your vacation days. We'll pay you, of course, for all the hours you have worked up until now.' That was it. There was nothing else I could do,” said John Link, Vice President of Audio Express.

Link says the closure was not because of issues with their service, but if people have warranty concerns they should contact the company through their website.