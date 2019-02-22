× Troy man arrested for looking through people’s windows

TROY, Ill. – Ronald Feldpausch was charged with disorderly conduct after looking through the window of a Troy residence.

According to Troy Chief of Police Brad Parsons, officers responded to the 400 block of Eagles Way on February 18 to investigate a man peering into the windows of a house. They identified Feldpausch as the suspect during the investigation. Officers were unable to track him down at the time of the incident.

On February 20 , Feldpausch was in custody at the Collinsville Police Department on unrelated charges. Officers from the Troy Police Department visited Feldpausch there to serve him his disorderly conduct complaint.