Three-alarm fire engulfs Princess Motel in Alorton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALORTON, Ill. — A large fire destroyed a good portion of the Princess Motel in Alorton, Illinois on Friday.

A three-alarm fire tore through one side of the motel also burned a few cars. The other side of the motel was unharmed, though. Despite earlier reports, the motel is not considered a total loss.

Firefighters said the first calls came in at 11:37 a.m.

“Subsequent calls were received and the fire had extended to the second floor,” said Signal Hill Fire Chief Tom Ellif. “When Alorton arrived on scene, it was a working fire, and within a few minutes it went to a three-alarm.”

The Alorton Fire Department was able to eventually extinguish the blaze with the help of the Cahokia, French Village, Prairie Du Pont, Fairmont City, Golden Gardens, Camp Jackson, Church Road, and Midway fire departments.

“There is significant damage. Part of the second floor is collapsed. Most of the second floor is gone,” Ellif said.

The American Red Cross responded to help those displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported.

“It looks like they will still be able to find some electric and hopefully have some rooms back open for those people that need them,” Ellif said.

As far as a cause of the fire, investigators said it’s too early to tell.

“I haven't heard yet from the commander, nothing started it yet,” Ellif said. “I do know he has requested the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office to send help down to help with the investigation of the cause.”