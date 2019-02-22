Road repairs needed after school bus falls into sinkhole in South City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS - The Metropolitan Sewer District is scheduled to repair a sinkhole in the Gravois Park neighborhood Friday after a school bus dipped into the hole Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened near the intersection of Potomac and Illinois in South St. Louis. Just as the school bus arrived the rear wheel of the bus fell into the hole. After the driver gave the bus a little gas, he was able to pull away and drive off.

The St. Louis City street department is responsible for putting down temporary protection to cover up the hole while MSD is responsible for making repairs underneath the hole.