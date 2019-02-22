Photo surfaces of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in Confederate uniform in college

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said he has regrets after a photo resurfaced from his college yearbook showing him dressed in a Confederate army uniform.

The photo, from Lee's time at Auburn University in Alabama, appeared in a 1980 yearbook on the Kappa Alpha Order page and shows Lee dressed in a Confederate uniform with another man in the same clothes and two women in clothing from the Civil War era.

WREG sent the photo to Lee's press secretary, who did not deny if Lee was the person in the photo, and was sent this statement from the governor as a response:

“Although I have never acted to intentionally hurt anyone, I have the benefit of 40 years of hindsight to see that participating was insensitive, and I’ve come to regret it."

Lee went to Auburn in 1977-81 and was a member of Kappa Alpha, which hosted "Old South" parties that celebrated Southern heritage and the Confederacy.

The press secretary for the governor said Lee has never dressed in blackface, as Virginia's governor admitted to recently.

Kappa Alpha was founded in 1865 and, as its website states, it was instilled with the values of Confederate general Robert E. Lee, who was never a member of the fraternity but is noted as KA's spiritual founder.

On the same page of the 1980 Glomerata yearbook as Lee's photo, a quote says, "The South shall rise again, right Bill!" It also has a text box that describes the Confederate connection and heritage of KA.

"These ideals (of Robert E. Lee) constituted the frame and fabric of Southern Culture and include chivalry, valor, loyalty and reverence for womankind," the yearbook page reads. "It is for this reason that KA at Auburn Univ. each spring has a week long celebration of the grandeur and glory of the OLD SOUTH."

The Old South parties where Lee is pictured were intended to pay homage to that founding. The fraternity has since distanced itself from a Confederate identity.

A spokesperson for Kappa Alpha's national headquarters said Confederate flags have been prohibited on KA property since 2001; Confederate uniforms, parades and trappings prohibited since 2010; and an social event nomenclature associated with Civil War period prohibited since 2016.

They also provided the statement below.