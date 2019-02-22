Mother says suspect arrested for killing her son mourned with her at her home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EMPORIA, Va. - Police shocked the mother of a man murdered on Valentine’s Day when they told her a 15-year-old boy, who she said mourned with her, had been arrested for the crime, according to WTVR.

Police said 20-year-old Jaquan Crumpler was found shot to death in his bedroom at around 9:30 p.m. Feb. 14.

Officials said days of investigating and interviewing some of the same friends over and over developed enough probable cause for a search warrant.

Emporia Police arrested a 15-year-old boy for first-degree murder Thursday night.