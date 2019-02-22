Authorities investigate serial killer’s connection to local cold cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Fox 2 News has learned the Illinois State Police are investigating a serial killer possibly connected to local cold case murders from the 1970s.

Samuel Little has confessed to 90 murders across the country so far, including at least two in the St. Louis area.

Sources tell Fox 2 that in the fall of 2018, a pair of Illinois State Police investigators traveled to Texas to interview Little after he confessed to killing two women in Granite City and East St. Louis, Illinois. Authorities are now working to determine if the women Little described matched any unsolved murder cases here.

Little has been drawing pictures of the women he says he’s killed. According to the FBI, Little remembers his victims and their murders in great detail. So when Little described a 26-year-old black woman he says he met in St. Louis and killed in Granite City between 1976 and 1979, local authorities got involved.

Little said her name may have been “Jo.” He shared less information about the killing he confessed to in East St. Louis, noting only that the victim was also a black woman he met in St. Louis in the mid-to-late 1970s.

Nationwide, families are learning Little may have killed their loved ones – women, authorities say, were often vulnerable and marginalized. Little told local investigators he spent several years in St. Louis during the 70s.

In 1976, he assaulted and raped a woman in Sunset Hills. The woman managed to escape and local police later arrested Little. He was convicted and served time in St. Louis County Jail.

More than 40 years and 90 confessed killings later, investigators say they’re only beginning to understand the connection Little may have to local cold case murders.

Little, now 78, sits in prison convicted of several murders. So far, authorities have confirmed nearly half of the 90 murders Little confessed to. We’ll keep you posted on any local connections to this story.