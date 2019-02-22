Attempted carjacking outside of St. Ann Aldi store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. ANN, Mo. - A woman said a man tried to carjack her in the Aldi's parking lot off of St. Charles Rock Road on Friday.

She said it happened shortly after 10 a.m. The victim said she was stepping out of her car with her grocery bags and preparing to go inside to shop. She said when she opened her door, a man was standing outside of her car and demanded her keys.

The victim, who only wants to be identified as "Patricia," said she started to scream "attempted carjacking" in the parking lot to spook the suspect. She said he immediately left the scene but told FOX 2 police were able to track him down within minutes not far from the scene.

A detective with the St. Ann's Police Department told FOX 2 that officers applied for a felony charge of attempted stealing of a motor vehicle. Police said an assistant prosecuting attorney with the county's office declined the charge because the car was not actually taken.