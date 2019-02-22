× 9-year-old child killed, two other children injured in wreck; teenage driver facing charges

Asheboro, NC (WGHP) — A 9-year-old child died and three other people were injured in a wreck in Asheboro Thursday morning, according to Highway Patrol.

At 8:21 a.m., troopers responded to the single-vehicle wreck on Lassiter Mill Road, near Bright Star Road.

Highway Patrol reports Imani Za’nae White Lewis, 18, of Asheboro, was driving her three siblings to school in a 2006 Lexus passenger car.

Lewis tried to move a book bag from the front passenger seat and drove off the road to the right, according to a news release.

Upon hitting a ditch, Lewis over-corrected and hit a tree on the passenger side of the car.

11-year-old Ihonesty Chandrae Ellyce Moore, who was sitting in the back left seat, and 7-year-old Keysiya Antoinette Estella Peterkin, who was sitting in the middle seat, suffered minor injuries. The driver also suffered minor injuries.

9-year-old Casey Noel Peterkin Jr. was sitting in the back right seat.

The mother was driving nearby in another vehicle, saw what happened and tried to take the children to the hospital herself, according to crews on the scene.

Emergency crews were able to follow and get the patients transferred into an ambulance.

The three children were taken to the hospital where the 9-year-old died.

None of the children were wearing seat belts or restrained.

Charges are pending against the teenager who was driving.