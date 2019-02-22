5 motorcycles swiped from O’Fallon, Illinois dealership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Ill. - Thieves swiped five motorcycles from a local business early Friday morning.

At the Metro East Motorsports in O'Fallon, a rock or large piece of concrete was thrown through a window. Five thieves wearing black clothing and motorcycle helmets ran into the showroom, grabbed five new Kawasaki motorcycles, and made their way out through a garage door.

Police said the suspects rode four of the motorcycles from the scene and loaded a fifth into a minivan. Witnesses told police they saw two of the motorcycles speeding along westbound I-64 near Illinois Route 111 shortly after the theft.

Bret Boyd, owner of Metro East Motorsports, says it appears the thieves knew where the keys are kept locked up, and they were in and out within two minutes.

"We keep the keys close by the motorcycles and we are wondering why they knew where the keys were, but it was pretty quick," said Boyd. "They grabbed the keys and put the keys in the ignition. Four of the five bikes ran and one did not. They stuffed the heaviest bike that we had in the back of a van."

Three of the stolen bikes were green, one was green and black, and one was silver, valued together around $45,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact the O'Fallon, Illinois police.