Missouri lawmakers vote to eliminate required vehicle inspections

Posted 8:36 am, February 21, 2019

ST. LOUIS - If you own a vehicle, you’ve probably taken it to get inspected. But a Missouri lawmaker’s proposal might get rid of this state requirement.

The Missouri House gave preliminary approval Wednesday to end vehicle inspections on a voice vote. The plan still needs final approval before it can go to the Missouri Senate.

Under the proposal, the plan to end inspections would only apply to non-commercial vehicles. St. Louis drivers would still need to have emissions testing.

Supporters say every-other-year inspections are a tax and don't ensure a vehicle is safe to drive. Opponents say eliminating inspections will lead to more crashes and less revenue for the state.

