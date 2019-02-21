× Glen Carbon man faces life in prison for murder, domestic battery after 2017 shooting

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Madison County jury convicted a Glen Carbon man of first-degree murder and domestic battery Thursday following a seven-day trial, according to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Stephen J. McGualey, 47, was found guilty of killing a houseguest in 2017 who confronted him over an accusation of domestic violence. Reportedly, the responding deputies and police from local jurisdictions found the victim, 43-year-old Steven Flack of Belleville, unresponsive in the backyard. He’d been shot several times.

Investigators learned Flack was spending the weekend at McGauley and his wife’s home. On the evening of September 3, 2017, McGauley allegedly attacked and battered his wife. Flack confronted McGauley over the matter. The two men argued and then got into a physical altercation. Once the fight ended, McGauley got a gun and shot Flack.

McGualey’s bond was revoked and he was taken into custody of the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, where he will remain until sentencing.

McGauley faces 45 years to life in prison for first-degree murder. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled following the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation.