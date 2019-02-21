× Florida man charged with throwing toilet at East St. Louis Board of Education

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 36-year-old Florida man with criminal damage for allegedly throwing a toilet through the window of the East St. Louis Board of Education building.

According to a spokesperson for the East Saint Louis Police Department, the incident unfolded February 15 at the District 189 office on 10th and State streets.

Officers learned the suspect, identified as Dave Toliver, carried an old toilet to the board office and hurled the porcelain seat through the front glass of the building. Toliver ran from the scene.

Officers later located Toliver at the corner of N. 11th Street and Cleveland Avenue sitting on another old toilet.

Toliver was jailed on a $10,000 bond.