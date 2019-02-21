Elderly man dies after being rescued from North St. Louis house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - An elderly man died after a fire at his home in north St. Louis early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 3800 block of North 27th and Bremen Avenue just after 2:00 a.m.

The one-story brick house was well insulated causing heavy smoke inside the structure.

Neighbors told firefighters that there was an elderly man still inside of the home.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he later passed away.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More details will be posted as this story develops.