Caught on camera: Hole opens up in south St. Louis, nearly swallows school bus

ST LOUIS, Mo. - The city's streets department said they have covered up a hole in the street near the intersection of Potomac and Illinois in south St. Louis after part of a school bus slid into it.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning. A resident who lives in the area caught the incident on surveillance footage.

The Metropolitan Sewer District said staff will be coming out to the area on Friday to get a look underneath the hole.

Nobody was injured in the incident and the bus was able to pull out of the hole without having to be towed.