Snowy mix leaves behind slushy roads and icy patches for morning commute

TOWN COUNTRY, Mo. – Highways and main streets are clear, but secondary roads still remain slushy or ice covered Wednesday morning.

MoDOT officials are tracking road conditions as a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain fell across our area Tuesday night.

Remember:

-Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

-Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles and moving equipment.

-If you begin to skid, do not brake. Take your foot off the gas and steer the vehicle in the direction you want to go.

Check the latest road conditions: https://fox2now.com/traffic/

Check the latest forecast here: FOX2Now.com/Forecast