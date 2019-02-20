North County family grieves for sons murdered 6-months apart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Unspeakable grief for parents in North County: they’ve now have two teenage sons shot to death since August.

The brothers were inseparable, their mother said, sadly even in death.

“They did everything together – even in death they’ve still got each other,” said mother, Angel Mays.

She and the boys’ father, Kelvin Phillips, Sr., are despondent.

Not quite a year and a half ago, Kelvin, Jr., and his brother Kelvon Phillips were in the backfield together playing Quarterback and Tailback at Hazelwood East High School. They wore numbers 1 and 2.

In a span of about 6 months, they’ve both been shot and killed. They were born a year apart. Both were 19 at the time of their deaths.

Ivan Henley, 23, is charged with 2nd-degree murder in Kelvon’s death over the weekend, plus weapons offenses, and evidence tampering. Henley met Kelvon in a parking lot near the Budget Inn on Dunn road in North County, Sunday, and shot killed Phillips in Phillips’ car, authorities said. Henley was also shot, and is in custody at an area hospital, according to authorities.

His bond was set at $1,000,000 cash only.

On August 1st, Kelvin Phillips, Jr., was shot and killed on Gimblin Street near Newby in North St. Louis.

Police have identified Nicholis Campbell as a person of interest but have yet to find him.

“Come on stop hiding him. Stop assisting him,” Mays said. “He has hurt my family. It’s not ok. I will never see my boys again. That’s a hurt nobody should ever have to go through. We were just somewhat trying to get over losing Kelvin and now it’s like all over again. Call the police. Please help them, so I can finally start grieving.”

Anyone with information about Campbell should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. Anonymous tips may bring a $5,000 reward.