Missouri Attorney General investigating Daycare Fight Club exposed on Fox 2

Attorney General Eric Schmitt is now demanding answers from a childcare provider we featured in a Fox File investigation that went worldwide.

Even the kids knew it was wrong. Like a child who tried breaking up one of the fights and another child who was filming the fight club with an iPad camera.

It was a one-day fight club with hulk fists in December 2016. The heater was broken and teachers came up with the idea to entertain the kids.

Prosecutors charged both workers after our exclusive Fox 2 reports, but the office said it was forced to drop those charges when a grand jury failed to find enough evidence to convict the women of child abuse.

As one teacher told police – and as we revealed in another exclusive Fox 2 investigation -- they were put in a bad position by management. The teacher told interrogators, “It could have been avoided if she would have closed the center.”

Plus, internal surveillance cameras were reportedly available for staff to monitor.

It was Nicole Merseal’s son who shot the viral video. She’s suing to protect other kids.

Her attorney wrote in a statement. “Ms. Merseal has long fought for the state to take a hard look into adventure learning center’s actions and inactions that day, such as why management and ownership didn’t simply send the children home after the heater broke… or why no one ever checked the surveillance video that live-streamed at least 35 minutes of the fighting directly to a monitor on the director’s desk.”

The attorney said most importantly they want to know why Adventure Learning Center on Gravois never stopped receiving taxpayer-funded subsidies.

A representative of the daycare hung up when I called for a comment.

The A.G.’s first step was to serve what’s called a civil investigative demand. The office did that Tuesday to get the child care provider to produce documents about what happened, find out what the facility did to change and to learn the impact on taxpayers.