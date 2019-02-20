Demonstrators gather at St. Louis airport privatization meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Demonstrators showed up at St. Louis City Hall wanting answers about a proposal to privatize St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The message of the protesters is that if the city wants to move forward with turning the operation of St. Louis Lambert International airport to a private company then the citizens of the city should get to vote on the matter.

Demonstrators showed up at the Board of Estimate and Apportionment meeting which did not have privatization issues the issue on their agenda. That board is made of the Mayor, the President of the Board of Aldermen and the Comptroller. They finished the meeting in just a few minutes and the demonstrators wanted to talk with elected officials.

City Comptroller Darlene Green told the demonstrators she shares their concerns and is opposed to the privatization of the airport. She believes it should be decided by the voters.

President of the Board of Aldermen Lewis Reed told the demonstrators that privatization should be considered because of the city`s debt.

A spokesperson for the Mayor says she is open to the idea of discussing privatization of the airport. A team of consultants hired by the city has been working whether to go forward with seeking bids.