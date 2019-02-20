Warming Centers for the Metro St. Louis Area
Community raises money for north St. Louis drill team in need of new equipment, van

Posted 10:38 pm, February 20, 2019

ST. LOUIS, MO - For more than two decades a northside youth ministry has been helping kids stay on the right path, through music. Now, The Drum Corps is asking for the help of the public. Their instruments have a lot of wear and tear and the van the team used to get around was destroyed when a shooting victim crashed into it.

More than $3,000 has already been raised on a GoFundMe fundraiser for the group.

The effort to raise money started after local filmmaker Ryan Hanlon, with Route 3 Films was working on a project about the church. He was putting together a piece about how the church has solar panels on the roof. He later used his footage about the church to put together a second video to donate so the church could put it on its GoFundMe page.

 

 

