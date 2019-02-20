ST. LOUIS - Ryan O'Reilly scored 34 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Tuesday night for their franchise-record 11th straight win.
Blues beat Toronto 3-2 in OT for 11th straight win
