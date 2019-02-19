MetroLink encourage sports fans to plan ahead for tonight’s Blues game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues are on fire and going for a team record Tuesday night inside of the Enterprise Center.

With the Blues recent win against MinnesotaWild 4-0, that makes this the 10th straight win matching the team record set back in 2002. The run also ties the Blues for the longest streak in the NHL this season. The Blues have won eight straight on the road, their best such run since taking 10 straight in 2000.

Tonight, the team is on track to potentially break its record which means a high-interest game. Metrolink Transit is encouraging people that if you are going to the game it would be best to catch public transportation.

The Metrolink will operate on a single track at the Union Station and Civic Center Metrolink Stations to allow for work on the overhead power system. During these periods, blue line MetroLink trains will only operate between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Forest Park-Debaliviere MetroLink stations.