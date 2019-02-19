Blues fans brave the cold to see team go for franchise record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Some St. Louisans braved the cold and wintry weather to watch the Blues go for a franchise record for consecutive wins.

Tuesday night’s game against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs is expected to be a sellout.

MoDOT is encouraging fans traveling to the game to consider taking MetroLink so they don't have to drive through freezing rain or snow. However, Metro officials say you should prepare for longer travel times because Metro plans to have trains operate on a single track at the Union Station and Civic Center stations to allow for work on an overhead power system.

But no matter the weather conditions, diehard Blues fans will fill the Enterprise Center to watch their home town team, which happens to be the hottest club in the NHL at the moment.

Fans who were giving up on the Blues just a month ago are now dreaming about extending the winning streak and making the playoffs.