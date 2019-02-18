× Police chase ends on the Poplar Street Bridge

CAHOKIA, Ill. – A police chase ended on the Poplar Street Bridge Monday morning. A man can be seen in handcuffs sitting on the bridge with officers and paramedics at the scene. Traffic is stopped on the bridge.

The driver of a SUV took off after a traffic stop on Route 3 in Cahokia near the airport. The driver then took off on foot after his vehicle was disabled on the Poplar Street Bridge. The suspect’s vehicle has damage to the front end. It crashed, pointed the wrong way for oncoming traffic.

There is a Dupo Police unit at the scene. They will be answering some of our questions this afternoon. It is not clear why police stopped the man’s vehicle.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.